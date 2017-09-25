EXCLUSIVE: We’re out of the dog days of summer, but the cast of Ken Marino’s Dog Days seems to be growing day by day.

Having already seen Flatliners’ Nina Dobrev and It’s Finn Wolfhard get on board with the indie romantic comedy in the past week, the pic now is packing some new power, I’ve learned. Spring Breakers and Broadway’s Gigi lead Vanessa Hudgens also has joined Dog Days.

The Powerless alum will play Tara in the interconnected ensemble pic about people looking for more in life and relying on their furry friends for support. The character is a world-weary coffee shop barista who very much is looking for more.

Having fronted the now-shuttered NBC comedy based on the DC Comics universe last year, the Grease: Live actor is about to wrap up her stint as one of the judges on Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance, which has its Season 14 finale tonight.

Directed by Marino, Dog Days is written by Elissa Matsueda and Erica Oyama. Scheduled to start shooting in LA later this year, the pic will be produced by Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Jennifer Monore, and Scott Holroyd.

Hudgens is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.