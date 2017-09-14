Brian Letscher (Scandal) and Bryan Craig (General Hospital) are set for recurring roles in the CW’s Valor, a serialized military drama/conspiracy thriller starring Matt Barr and penned by writer-musician Kyle Jarrow.

In Valor, the boundaries between military discipline and human desire are tested on a U.S. Army base that houses an elite unit of helicopter pilots trained to perform clandestine international and domestic missions. The drama unfolds in the present as well as in flashbacks to a failed mission involving one of the first female pilots in the unit, ultimately uncovering layers of personal and government/military secrets and leading to a season-long plan to rescue a group of MIA soldiers.

Letscher will play Tucker Magnus, enigmatic C.I.A. Director of Special Activities Division. He’s brought in to help run the rescue mission to save American POWs Sergeants Kam (W. Tré Davis) and Hendrix (Mac Brandt). Craig will play Adam Coogan, a Delta Force operator. He’s one of the guys on the top-secret team to retrieve the American POWs, Sergeant Kam and Sergeant Hendrix.

Letscher was most recently seen as the heavily recurring character Tom Larsen on Scandal. Other recent credits include Grimm and Pretty Little Liars.

Craig is best known for his portrayal as Morgan Corinthos on ABC’s General Hospital, a role which earned him two Daytime Emmys. He’ll also be seen in upcoming indie features Ride and American Fighter.

Valor premieres Monday, October 9 at 9 PM on the CW.