UTA has named news agent Peter Goldberg its new Head of UTA News and Broadcasting, taking over the role co-held by Richard Leibner and Carole Cooper, the N.S. Bienstock duo who have been running the unit since UTA acquired their powerhouse agency in 2014. The agency said Leibner and Cooper will still manage their client rosters and continue to play a key role at UTA.

Goldberg, who also came over in the N.S. Bienstock deal, will remain based in New York and report to recently anointed UTA co-president Jay Sures, who oversees the agency’s TV, news and broadcasting businesses.

The News and Broadcasting division reps a slew of A-list clients including Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper, Dan Abrams, Don Lemon, Dana Bash and Norah O’Donnell.

“Peter is one of the best agents in our business, and there is no one more capable of following in Richard Leibner and Carole Cooper’s footsteps to lead UTA’s news business forward,” Sures said in an announcement. “The fact that UTA represents the most renowned and illustrious broadcasters working today is in large part a testament to the incredible business Richard and Carole have built. We’re extraordinarily fortunate they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and will continue representing their incredible roster of clients and providing ongoing leadership within UTA. Their mentorship of Peter has provided the perfect bridge to our next chapter of leadership.”

Goldberg had been at Beinstock since 1995, and before that as VP Broadcasting at IMG. He also had production roles at at Transworld International, WFAN-Radio and ESPN.

“At a moment in the world where news is what everyone’s watching and journalists are the voices of our culture and conscience, leading my amazing colleagues in our News and Broadcasting division is an honor and a labor of love,” he said, adding, “I’ve learned from the very best in Richard and Carole—and grateful to them—and will continue to benefit from their experience and

relationships.”

Leibner and Cooper, who said “we’re not close to done,” said: “Beginning this transition to our longtime colleague, Peter Goldberg, reaffirms exactly why, after 50 amazing years, we decided to combine our business with UTA. It means everything to us to watch this business we build continue to grow, thrive and evolve alongside modern journalism.”

It’s been a busy week at UTA, which announced Tuesday it acquired New York-based Greater Talent Network, a major speakers bureau and one of the foremost market leaders in live speaking engagements. Earlier this month, it upped David Kramer and Jay Sures to co-presidents, and before that took an equity stake in investment firm AGM Partners.