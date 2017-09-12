EXCLUSIVE: Veteran Universal executive Jack Ledwith is set to retire at the end of the year. Currently Senior Vice President and Managing Director of International Distribution, Ledwith has been at Universal for 21 years and worked in film distribution for 42. Prior to joining Uni in 1996, he held positions at Avco Embassy Pictures, Embassy Pictures, De Laurentiis Entertainment Group and Carolco Pictures. Universal Pictures International President of Distribution, Duncan Clark, shared the news with staffers in a memo.

Ledwith’s exit follows last week’s word that Universal’s domestic distribution President, Nick Carpou, is retiring after 35 years with the studio. Jim Orr is stepping into Carpou’s role; a replacement has not been named for Ledwith.

At Uni, Ledwith has shepherded the international releases of some of the studio’s most successful titles, including Gladiator, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Inglourious Basterds, Jurassic World and the Bourne, American Pie, Fast & Furious and Despicable Me franchises. Clark noted, “His efforts have helped to deliver the four highest-grossing years at the international box office in our studio’s history.”

Universal has had some major runs recently. In 2015, it saw three movies top $1B at the worldwide box office and went on to break a then-record for the highest-grossing year ever for a studio in industry history — in just seven months.

So far in 2017, it has two $1B+ grossers among only three movies to reach that global threshold. Despicable Me 3 just last week joined The Fate Of The Furious in the club. In July this year, the studio crossed the $4B mark at the worldwide box office for the second time in its 105-year history.

