Colleen Camp has joined Jack Black and Cate Blanchett in the Eli Roth-directed adaptation of John Bellairs’ fantasy book series, A House With A Clock In Its Walls from Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures. Owen Vacarro, Kyle MacLachlan, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Anne Williams and Sunny Suljic also have joined the cast of the pic. Universal today scheduled it for a September 2018 release.

Written by Eric Kripke, the story follows a recently orphaned 10-year-old boy who discovers a world of hidden passageways, magic and danger in his uncle’s old house. Camp will play Mrs. Hanchett, nosey, irritated neighbor of Jonathan Barnavelt (Black).

Mythology Entertainment’s Brad Fischer and James Vanderbilt are producing with Kripke. Executive producers are William Sherak, Tracey Nyberg and Laeta Kalogridis.

Repped by Gersh, Camp will next be seen in James Toback’s The Private Life Of A Modern Woman and Michael Maxxis’ Puppy Love.