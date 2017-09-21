Evan Langweiler, who has been at NBC Universal for more than 10 years, is being promoted to Senior Vice President, Global Communications, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. The news was announced today by Cindy Gardner, NBC Universal’s EVP of Global Communications and Corporate Affairs.

In his new role, Langweiler will continue to oversee the studio’s strategic media relations plans, worldwide box office reporting, transactional announcements, pic release dates, and serving as the group’s primary staff writer. He will work closely with international and brand teams as well as DreamWorks TV and NBCUniversal on issues relating to the industry, in addition to filmmakers. Gardner praised Langweiler in an email to press: “Has deep relationships with media and is well respected both internally and externally. He is an invaluable member of our team and the business. ”

In full disclosure: Langweiler and I coincidentally grew up in Norman Rockwell America; specifically Brattleboro, Vermont (population ~12K). British author Rudyard Kipling wrote The Jungle Book while living in Brattleboro, and Miramax shot the Oscar-winning film The Cider House Rules right outside the town about 18 years ago. However, Langweiler and I are about a generation apart: I was graduating from high school when he was moving into town during the early ’90s. It was during our box office correspondence that we came to realize we’re both from the same hometown.