E! has put in development One Of Us Is Lying, based on Karen M. McManus’ bestselling mystery-thriller young adult novel, from Universal Cable Productions and John Sacchi’s 5 More Minutes Productions banner.

Described as Breakfast Club meets Pretty Little Liars, One Of Us Is Lying follows what happens when five strangers walk into detention and only four walk out alive. Everyone is a suspect, everyone has secrets to hide, but how far they would go to protect themselves drives the story.

Sacchi and Matt Groesch executive produce via Sacchi’s 5 More Minutes.

One Of Us Is Lying is McManus’ debut novel, published in May by Delacorte Press/Random House. Its rights were nabbed by UCP in a competitive situation.

McManus is repped by Jason Dravis at The Dravis Agency, on behalf of Rosemary Stimola at Stimola Literary Studio, who brokered the deal with UCP.