A&E Network’s upcoming docuseries about seven young adults going undercover to investigate the inner workings of life in public high school has a name and a release date. Undercover High will premiere its 12-episode run at 10 PM ET/PT on Tuesday, October 10.

“Undercover High serves as an important addition to A&E’s current line-up of honest, raw and boundary-pushing non-fiction programming,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, A&E Network. “Our goal is that through this unparalleled access, viewers are transported back to high school to prompt important conversations about the issues our youth faces today. We are so grateful to the Topeka school officials, students and the parents for their continued support.”

The seven young adults chosen for the series went through an extensive screening process and were sent by school officials for a semester at Highland Park High in Topeka, KS, to immerse themselves and ultimately help the community and the country learn more about life as a public high school student. The series was filmed during the course of the spring 2017 semester.

The participants dive head first into the life of a typical high school student. They attend classes, make friends and participate in school clubs and activities — all to provide an inside look at what it’s like to be a teenager today. Each with personal motivations driving them to help enact positive change, the participants, unaware of each other, arrive on campus where only the school administrators and select members of the community know their true identities and the reason for their semester-long stay.

A post-show with participants and experts will air immediately following the premiere for a deeper dive into the topics raised within the episode. In addition, A&E will roll out extensive digital content including a short-form series touching on very topical issues facing teens and parents today.

Undercover High is produced for A&E Network by Lucky 8 TV, via its subsidiary Learning Tree Productions. Executive producers for Lucky 8 are Gregory Henry, Kimberly Woodard, Jeff Grogan, Kelly McClurkin, Charlie Marquardt and Amy Goodman Kass. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, Brad Holcman and Molly Ebinger.

You can watch a teaser below.