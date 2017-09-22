EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Labine, Jay Ellis, and Nik Dodani have enlisted in Sony’s The Maze, the psychological thriller about six strangers who find themselves in circumstances beyond their control and must use their wits to survive. The trio joins previously announced cast Deborah Ann Woll, Logan Miller and Taylor Russell in the film, which Adam Robitel is directing.

The project, said to be in the vein of David Fincher’s 1997 film The Game, is being produced by Neal Moritz and Ori Marmur via Original Films, with filming to take place in South Africa. Bragi Schut wrote the first draft of the script, with the latest version written by Maria Melnik.

Labine, who starred in the Hulu series Deadbeat, recently wrapped on season two of BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. On the film side, he can currently be seen in the Netflix horror comedy Little Evil and is part of the ensemble of Fox Searchlight/Broken Lizard’s Super Troopers 2.

Ellis stars on HBO’s hit comedy series Insecure, which just finished its second season and is set to return for a third. Up next, he’ll appear in Qasim Basir’s romance film A Boy. A Girl. A Dream: Love on Election Night, alongside Omari Hardwick and Meagan Good.

Currently, Dodani can be seen on the Netflix, Robia Rashid-created series Atypical, which recently scored a second season renewal, and next in the Ben Stiller-produced Netflix film Alex Strangelove, written and directed by Craig Johnson.

Labine is repped WME, Principato-Young Entertainment and attorney Jamie Mandelbaum; Ellis by Gersh and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Dodani by Don Buchwald & Associates and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.