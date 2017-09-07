EXCLUSIVE: Bad Boys and Midnight Run scribe George Gallo is set to direct his ninth feature Bigger about bodybuilding pioneer brothers Joe and Ben Weider, who against all odds, battled poverty and anti-Semitism to create the fitness industry as we know it. Tyler Hoechlin from Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some, MTV’s Teen Wolf and MGM’s upcoming The Domestics will play Joe Weider, who discovered Arnold Schwarzenegger and founded the International Federation of Bodybuilding which operates today in 55 countries.

Shutterstock

Bigger was written by Brad and Ellen Furman, Andy Weiss and Gallo. Production begins next month in Alabama. Weiss and Gallo wrote the latter’s 2009 film Middle Men about internet porn architect Jack Harris. Weiss is one of the writers on Sony’s Yann Demange-directed movie White Boy Rick due out on Jan. 26. Steve Lee Jones’ Bee Holder Productions banner is producing Bigger with Scott LaStaiti.

“The brothers’ story sets a powerful example of what hard work and extreme focus can achieve for the youth of today. These brothers literally changed the world” says Jones.

Bee Holder

Gallo adds, “It’s beyond inspirational, and will resonate with not only the massive crowd of those who have found the balance of body and mind as essential for a healthy life but also the throngs of people that were inspired by Joe and his Mr. Olympia events.”

Eric Weider of Weider Health and Fitness will exec produce with Bee Holder’s Camila Castro. Hoechlin is repped by UTA and Management 360 and attorney Todd Rubenstein. Gallo is repped by Industry and ICM Partners. 13 Films will handle international sales. The deal for Bee Holder was handled by Shannon Hensley and Michael Weiss of AGMB.