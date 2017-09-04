SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of tonight’s Twin Peaks finale on Showtime.

All season long it was as though Twin Peaks: The Return was something other than the Twin Peaks we knew in the 1990s. Yes, it starred the same characters, but it felt like David Lynch could call the show something else completely, i.e. Las Vegas or Looking for Dougie Jones. In any given specific episode, the majority of the drama didn’t actually take place in Twin Peaks, rather in Nevada and South Dakota.

Until tonight at least in the penultimate episode Chapter 17 when we finally see Dale Cooper back as his old self, finally returning to Twin Peaks just as his evil doppelganger is shot by Lucy Brennan. But then the final episode pulled us back in the Matrix we’ve been living with all season (this phantasm reality where spirits abound and doppelgangers exist), whereby the good guy Dale Cooper enters his old hotel room in an effort to turn back time, and bring Laura Palmer back to life. For a minute, it appeared as though it worked.

Cooper meets Laura in the forest soon after her fling with James Hurley, and it’s as though he has magically erased her death. There’s a flash back to the old water side where her body was dead, wrapped in plastic, and it’s no longer there. But she screams and we’ve lost her. This puts Cooper on a journey to Odessa, Texas –with a pit stop in between at a motel with Diane (Laura Dern) in between – where he finds what looks to be the real Laura Palmer alive. But she says she’s Carrie Page and she can’t remember a thing about Twin Peaks.

So, Cooper offers to take her to what he calls her home in Washington state. He drives Laura (Carrie) straight up to her old house, but her mother isn’t living there. It’s a blonde woman by the name of Alison Tremont. Neither Laura or Carrie recognize each other; hence you can never go home. Laura then lets out a scream much like the one that made her disappear in the forest. The scene then cuts to the classic image of Cooper sitting in the Red Room with Palmer whispering in his ear. Fade to Black. So ends our 18 episode down Twin Peaks: The Return‘s lost highway. We’re as confused as when we started the journey, hence the gift of Lynch. As Deadline’s Senior Editor Dominic Patten said in his review at the start of the season, “WTF”. Oh, and by the way, seems like Audrey Horne is still missing in the netherworld, a white room. That’s another cliffhanger. If you remember at the end of Episode 16, she flashed out of the Bang Bang Bar after doing her dance, just as a brawl ensued.

Twin Peaks: The Return was a wild ride, especially if you’re a Lynch fan. There are few crimes that Lynch, the modern day Eugene Ionesco, can do. For one thing like Samuel Beckett and Ionesco, Lynch’s Twin Peaks: The Return was laugh out loud funny; too many moments numerous to count. After Dern’s Diane attempts to shoot Gordon’s FBI posse in a hotel, and then disappears (because she’s something like the living spirit that is evil Dale Cooper), we open up in episode 17 with the agents drinking wine. In a previous episode, there’s a moment where Lynch’s Gordon is entertaining what seems to be a French girl, and Albert enters and informs her she should leave the room — which takes forever.

However, to say that Lynch has done it again, and taken on peak TV and won is ridiculous. With Twin Peaks season 3, Lynch is practiced the the absurdist art he’s been known for during his entire career, this fantasy melding between small town comedy and noir. We’ve driven down that long dark road several times this past season and in Lost Highway and Wild at Heart. What was going on with Lynch here on Showtime was that he was working without a net. He had a broad canvas in which to paint sans network censors, sans commercial breaks. He was always meant to live in the era of streaming, binge watching and pay cable creative license. However, the Twin Peaks we initially fell in love with was one borne out of a yesteryear network TV model, one that brought both polyester, hippness and laughs to the soap opera form. And by the way, character too. Despite the grand dramatis personae that Twin Peaks boasts, there was a lot of truth and sincerity to all the crazy town people in the ABC series. Small town kids get bored, do illicit things, cheat on their boyfriends, and before you graduate, adolescence can unfortunately yield a casualty or two before one graduates from high school (especially to those who hang around with the wrong people or party too hard). That’s the wonderful, grounding nature about Twin Peaks, and it’s likely why so many prized the show initially: Twins Peaks was everyone’s hometown. Who didn’t know an Audrey or fall in love with one? The guy with the leather jacket and the motorcyle always got the girl.

However, with over 200-plus notable actors making cameos, Twin Peaks: The Return was more akin to The Matrix: Revolutions meets A Mad Mad Mad Mad World. Next to the original series, the characters felt thin. Why employ the brilliant Jennifer Jason Leigh and Ashley Judd if you’re just going to use them as featured extras, respectively a bad girl assassin and ? Lynch knows how to write a multi-dimensional female role (Sherilyn Fenn’s Audrey, Lara Flynn Boyle’s Donna), but here it was like all Naomi Watts could do was shriek while Kyle MacLachlan played Chance Gardener from Being There as Dougie Jones. Then the was Chrysta Bell’s Agent Tammy who looked like she wanted to be walking down a Paris fashion runway then fight bad guys. Laura Dern’s Diane, the famed assistant of Cooper, was an odd duck, a fashionable, up-tight person who looked like she had no time for the FBI, but yet worked for the FBI. Lynch tried to deliver an extra flame for fans with an intense love scene between Cooper and Diane tonight; Dern and Kyle MacLachlan are something of a Hepburn and Bogart in the Lynch-verse. But Cooper is the kind of guy who likes to save damsels in distress (25 years later he’s still trying to resuscitate Laura Palmer!), and Diane isn’t one who needs to be saved. She wants to be left alone.

But there’s something to be said about boundaries. What? Fence Mr. Lynch in? Seriously, if you go back to Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart or even the first season of ABC’s Twin Peaks when ever Lynch grounds himself in the real world sans all the Matrix and phantasm stuff, brilliance shines. That’s when his left turns and hooks are at their jawdropping zenith versus this freeform painting in Twin Peaks: The Return, ‘Oh where is he going now?’ As enjoyable as Twin Peaks: The Return was, it was so abstract to the point where the plot became a blur. Essentially, it was the Three Stooges in David Lynch’s Gordon, the late Miguel Ferrer’s Albert and Bell’s Tammy looking for Agent Cooper. While the underbelly of Norman Rockwell America has been Lynch’s specialty forever, Blue Velvet truly brought a shocking terror to mundane situations: A teenage boy loses his virginity to an older woman, only to learn that she likes to be sexually abused. An oxygen-drunk villain overpowers them and kidnaps them for a wild ride with his posse, like a bunch of hooligans bullying the nerd and taking him to the woods. No doppelgangers or floating bubbles of evil Bob in Blue Velvet.

