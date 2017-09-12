Three more TV Land executives — SVPs Karen Cummins, Scott Gregory and Deva Newman — have been promoted to also oversee their respective areas for the upcoming Paramount Network (currently Spike). The move is part of the ongoing consolidation at the Viacom Global Entertainment Group unit overseen by Kevin Kay, which includes Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT.

As executives are combining duties across multiple networks, the division will be eliminating some positions, believed to be under 20. The list includes Tom Zappala, who will be stepping down as EVP Programming for Spike after six years. Earlier today, CMT’s head of development Jayson Dinsmore also exited as development for Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT is being centralized under president of development Keith Cox.

Cox was the first executive from TV Land, which is going through a ratings resurgence, to add Par Network duties (and now CMT too). It was followed by a similar promotion for his top lieutenant, TV Land’s SVP Development Brad Gardner. Meanwhile, TV Land General Manager Frank Tanki was also named GM for TV Land.

The announcements of the promotions of Cummins, Scott Gregory and Deva Newman, Zappala’s departure and the staff reductions were made today by Kay, President of Spike (soon-to-be Paramount Network), TV Land and CMT.

“With the launch of Paramount Network a few short months away, we’re enlisting many of our top TV Land performers in marketing, creative and programming across TV Land to work with the team on Paramount Network,” Kay wrote in a company memo (you can read it in its entirety below). “As some of the architects behind the successful TV Land rebrand and the launch of critically acclaimed and fan-favorite hits like Younger and Teachers, this new structure enables us to take the deep insights and expertise of TV Land’s team and apply them to Paramount Network as we gear up to launch next year, while also continuing our creative and ratings resurgence at TV Land.”

Kay addressed Zappala’s departure in an separate memo (you can read it below), calling him “a beloved member of my senior team and a trusted advisor.”

He also discussed the division-wide layoffs. “As part of these strategic changes at the brands and group levels, some roles across Paramount Network (Spike), CMT and TV Land have been impacted,” he wrote. “Please know that we weighed this matter very seriously; however, after careful consideration we determined it was an essential step to evolve and grow our brands.”

Here is Kay’s memo about Commins, Gregory and Newman’s promotions that includes information on their new titles and responsibilities as well as more about the staff reductions, followed by Kay’s note about Zappala:

Subject: Elevating and Aligning Our Team for the Future Team– I have some important organizational news to share with you. We’re making a few changes at Paramount Network (Spike), CMT and TV Land to better align and strengthen our brands with the goal of breaking down silos and helping our teams share insights, resources and expertise. With the launch of Paramount Network a few short months away, we’re enlisting many of our top TV Land performers in marketing, creative and programming across TV Land to work with the team on Paramount Network. Our goal is to make Paramount Network a premium destination that pushes the limits of storytelling with bold original scripted and non-scripted series. As some of the architects behind the successful TV Land rebrand and the launch of critically acclaimed and fan-favorite hits like “Younger” and “Teachers,” this new structure enables us to take the deep insights and expertise of TV Land’s team and apply them to Paramount Network as we gear up to launch next year, while also continuing our creative and ratings resurgence at TV Land. Karen Cummins will serve as SVP, Marketing Partnerships for Paramount Network and TV Land. She will also continue to oversee off-channel marketing for original series at TV Land. She will report to Niels Schuurmans, Chief Marketing Officer for Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT with a dotted line to Frank Tanki, General Manager of CMT and TV Land. Scott Gregory has been appointed to the newly created role of SVP, Programming, Media Planning & Acquisitions, Paramount Network & TV Land, and will lead the unified programming and media planning team. He will be responsible for managing content and scheduling across all platforms for both brands. He will report into Kay with a dotted line to Tanki. Deva Newman will serve as SVP, Creative for Paramount Network with a focus on scripted reporting into Terry Minoque, and SVP, Creative Director for TV Land, with a dotted line to Tanki. These appointments come on the heels of record growth. TV Land is on track to have its best fiscal year since 2014.Total day ratings are up 9% year-over-year; notching 10 months of consecutive ratings growth. Quarter-to-date, TV Land is experiencing the highest year-on-year growth of any top 20 non-news cable network. “Younger” continues to shatter ratings records and this season is pacing to be its most watched and highest rated yet. Under Frank’s leadership, we’ll continue that momentum with a mix of new and returning premium scripted series. CMT is also having a banner year with ratings up across all dayparts driving more than 9 months of year-over-year growth and its best fiscal year since 2014. “Nashville” has become a signature hit and now ranks as the most watched and highest rated series in CMT history and the seminal fan-favorite unscripted series “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team” is now notching its best ratings in 6 years. Under Frank’s leadership, we will launch series tailored to the new and geographically diverse audience we’ve attracted this past year, while expanding our footprint in digital/social to own the country lifestyle space and exploring partnerships to extend this palpable and distinct brand beyond the linear screen. As part of these strategic changes at the brands and group levels, some roles across Paramount Network (Spike), CMT and TV Land have been impacted. Please know that we weighed this matter very seriously; however, after careful consideration we determined it was an essential step to evolve and grow our brands. The staff members who have been impacted were notified earlier today. We are incredibly grateful to all of our employees who have contributed to our brands, many of whom we have worked alongside for many years. We are committed to ensuring they are treated with the highest level of fairness, gratitude and respect throughout this process. We have an ambitious year ahead as we launch Paramount Network and continue to build upon the success of both TV Land and CMT. Together, we will build the best collection of brands to serve our audiences. Thank you all for your unwavering commitment and continued hard work and support over these past several months. Kevin

