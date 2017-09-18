Oops. It’s happened again.

The TV Academy last night confused RuPaul Charles, two-time Emmy-winning host of RuPaul’s Drag Race, with Rickey Minor, who won his first Emmy for musical direction for Taking The Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America in a tweet from the Emmys red carpet. The tweet was quickly deleted but not before social media caught wind of the error.

Last year the TV Academy misidentified Terrence Howard, incorrectly identifying the Empire actor as Cuba Gooding Jr. in a tweet from the Emmys red carpet.

It also happened a couple of years ago during the Golden Globes nominations. The Hollywood Foreign Press Associated confused Gina Rodriguez and America Ferrera. Superstore actress Ferrera was on hand early as one of the announcers of the noms, but online it was Jane The Virgin star Rodriguez who was identified in a tweet as the one onstage at the Beverly Hilton. The HFPA quickly fixed and deleted the tweet and apologized to the actresses, who both were previous Golden Globe winners.

Deadline has reached out to the TV Academy for comment.