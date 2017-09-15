True Lies, James Cameron’s hit 1994 action comedy movie, is headed to television. Fox has given a put pilot commitment to an hourlong reboot of the film, which comes from McG, Arrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim, Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment and 20th Century Fox TV.

Guggenheim is writing the adaptation, with McG set to direct. The two are executive producing alongside Cameron and Jon Landau via Lightstorm, as well as Rae Sanchini and Mary Viola.

Rex/Shutterstock/IMDB

20th Century Fox TV, whose sister feature studio produced the movie, and where McG is under an overall deal, is the studio. 20th TV had been trying to put together a True Lies series with McG since last season.

McG will focus on the project after recently exiting over creative differences from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s upcoming drama series 9-1-1 for Fox, on which he was to serve as director/executive producer.

​The 1994 film True Lies, written, directed and produced by Cameron via his Lightstorm Entertainment, starred Arnold Schwarzengger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Art Malik and Bill Paxton. A loose remake of the 1991 French comedy film La Totale, the film followed U.S. government agent Harry Tasker (Schwarzenegger), who balances his life as a spy with his familial duties.​

True Lies was a global box office hit and earned Curtis a Golden Globe. You can watch a trailer below the post.

Fox

McG directed the pilot for the successful TV reboot of another action comedy movie title, Lethal Weapon, for Fox. He executive produces that series, from WBTV, which has been renewed for a second season.

Via his Wonderland banner, McG also executive produces the long-running CW series Supernatural as well as Freeform’s Shadow Hunters. On the film side he’s partnered with Netflix on The Babysitter movie, which is being released next month, and is in production on I Feel Pretty starring Amy Schumer.

Green Lantern scribe Guggenheim co-created and serves as an executive producer on the CW’s DC series Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.

McG and Guggenheim are repped by WME.