Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise), Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey and David Bradley (Doctor Who) have joined the recurring voice cast for Season 2 of Netflix’s acclaimed DreamWorks Trollhunters, from Guillermo del Toro and DreamWorks Animation TV.

They join the Season 1 cast that includes Kelsey Grammer in his Emmy-winning role as Blinky, Ron Perlman (Bular), Steven Yeun (Steve), Anjelica Huston (Queen Ursurna), Jonathan Hyde (Strickler), Amy Landecker (Barbara) and Charlie Saxton (Toby). The late Anton Yelchin is featured in the lead role as Jim Lake Jr.; he completed recording through Season 2 before his death last year.

DreamWorks Trollhunters is the tale of two fantastical worlds that collide in an epic saga. Set in the fictional suburb of Arcadia, unlikely hero Jim and his two best friends make a startling discovery that beneath their hometown lies a hidden battle between good trolls and bad, the outcome of which impacts their lives forever.

Hamill voices the unknown older brother to a member of the Trollhunting team but has pledged his loyalty to the evil Gunmar. Headey plays an extremely powerful and evil sorceress who must be stopped at all costs, while Bradley voices a mysterious figure known to have great magical powers — but the Trollhunters find he’s not the mystical wizard they expected.

Season 2 picks up with Jim entering the Darklands by himself, leaving his friends and fellow Trollhunters Toby and Claire behind. It’s slated to premiere this year.

DreamWorks Trollhunters topped this year’s Creative Arts Daytime Emmys with six wins including writing for an animated program (Marc Guggenheim), directing (Rodrigo Blaas, del Toro), casting (Ania O’Hare, Mary Hildalgo) and a voice acting win for Grammer. It also won three Annie Awards in February, including

The series is created and executive produced by del Toro with Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow), Rodrigo Blaas (Alma) and Chad Hammes (Dragons: Race to the Edge) and Christina Steinberg (Rise of the Guardians) serving as executive producers. Dan Hageman (The Lego Movie, Ninjago) and Kevin Hageman (The Lego Movie, Ninjago) serve as co-executive producers.