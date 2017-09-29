The Daily Show host Trevor Noah says that with the federal government slow to provide relief aid for hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, it’s time for individuals to step up and donate to help.

One thing that isn’t helping: nearly half of Americans don’t realize that Puerto Rico is part of the U.S. “And that matters,” Noah said. Americans who know Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens are twice as likely to support federal government sending them help, Noah explained, calling it a “raw deal for Puerto Ricans.”

“Imagine if half your family did not know that you were part of their family,” Noah posited.

“That would suck. I think there is a term for it, actually. It’s called Tiffany Syndrome,” he said, as a photo of Tiffany Trump flashed on screen.

Puerto Rico also is suffering the effects of Donor Fatigue, having been ravaged by Hurricane Maria after people already dug into their pockets to help victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

There is no excuse for letting Puerto Rico fall through the cracks, Noah insisted. “Think of it as paying Puerto Rico back for all they have given us,” he said. “Despacito, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Lopez. If everyone who listened to Despacito just gave one dollar…that would be billions. If you’re a fan of Hamilton, give a dollar. If you’ve ever fantasized about JLo, give a dollar.”