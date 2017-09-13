The 11th edition of Stand Up for Heroes – an annual fall concert benefiting injured servicemen, women and their families – is set for November 7 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. The event, which also launches the New York Comedy Festival, will include performances by Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Trevor Noah, Conan O’Brien, John Oliver and Jon Stewart, with more to join the lineup. The really big show is presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the Comedy Festival in conjunction with Veterans on Wall Street, founding sponsor GFI Group Inc., the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation and the Craig Newmark Foundation.

The original concert was the inspiration of ABC News journalist Bob Woodruff and his wife, Lee, after Bob sustained, and recovered from, catastrophic head injuries while covering the Iraq war in 2006. They worked with Comedy Festival founders Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox to create a tribute to wounded service members. “Stand Up for Heroes is an opportunity for us all to put aside our differences and honor those who have, and continue to sacrifice so much for all of us,” Woodruff said in announcing this year’s concert. “The power of coming together is even clearer as we reflect on Hurricanes Harvey and Irma where we were proud to see veterans stepping up as a force for good amid tragedy.”

Since its inception, Stand Up For Heroes says it has raised more than $40 million to help veterans and their families. This year the foundation will also be donating up to $500,000 from the event to support veteran organizations affected by recent disasters, including $300,000 for Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster relief organization..

“We are honored to present Stand Up for Heroes for the 11th year with the Bob Woodruff Foundation, and to celebrate our nation’s heroes in such a special way,” said Hirsch. “Nothing would be possible without the time and dedication from the performers and the generous supporters over the years.”

Over the past decade, comedians and performers including Bill Burr, Louis C.K., Stephen Colbert, Jim Gaffigan, Ricky Gervais, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, Conan O’Brien, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Brian Regan, Ray Romano and Robin Williams have taken the stage. Springsteen is a notable absentee from this years line-up, undoubtedly due to preparations for the Broadway opening of his solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre.