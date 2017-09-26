Castle alum Toks Olagundoye is set for a series regular role opposite Kevin Bacon in the Syfy pilot Tremors, a reboot of the 1990 cult classic film, with original star Bacon reprising his role. The project hails from Jason Blum’s Blumhouse TV and Universal Cable Prods.

In the Tremors follow-up, written by Andrew Miller, the killer Graboid worms that nearly destroyed Perfection, NV, 25 years ago are back, and the town’s only hope for survival is Valentine McKee (Bacon), who beat them once. But to do it again he’ll have to overcome age, alcohol and a delusional hero complex.

Olagundoye will play Jessica Florence, an accomplished, city-chic civil engineer, Jessica’s arrival in Perfection instantly piques the curiosity of Val (Bacon). But Jessica’s in town for work, not play: she’s been contracted by the enterprising Melvin to expand the access road.

Olagundoye, who previously starred as the extra-terrestrial Jackie Joyner-Kersee on ABC’s The Neighbors and as Hayley Shipton in Castle, will next be seen in Fox’s new series The Gifted. She’s repped by APA and Shelter Entertainment.