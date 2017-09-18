Emily Tremaine, Megan Ketch and Shiloh Fernandez are set to star alongside Kevin Bacon in the Syfy pilot Tremors, a reboot of the 1990 cult classic film, with original star Bacon reprising his role. The project hails from Jason Blum’s Blumhouse TV and Universal Cable Prods.

In the Tremors follow-up, written by Andrew Miller and to be directed by Vincenzo Natali, the killer Graboid worms that nearly destroyed Perfection, NV, 25 years ago are back, and the town’s only hope for survival is Valentine McKee (Bacon), who beat them once. But to do it again he’ll have to overcome age, alcohol and a delusional hero complex.

Tremaine will play the role of Emily McKee, the whip-smart daughter of Val (Bacon) with a bright future ahead of her. She is newly graduated and stops by Perfection to visit her dad, but quality time with him is the standard disappointment, as Emily sinks further into the understanding that he’ll never change.

Ketch will play Mindy Sterngood, a charismatic young doctor with an eyebrow-raising fixation on the much-older Val, who saved her from a Graboid at age 9. But Mindy is hiding something that makes her an unanticipated threat: Compelling as she is, more cunning is her mask.

Fernandez will play Nico Garza, who has been killing time in Perfection, working in Earl’s Graboid Waste Gobbling company, waiting for the right moment to split. The last thing he wants is to turn out like Val, who’s stayed stuck in nowheresville all these years.

Miller, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Bacon, David Schiff and Jessica Rhoades.

Tremaine co-starred in Freeform’s Guilt and HBO’s Vinyl. She is repped by Bold Management & Production and Gersh. Ketch recently co-starred on CBS’s American Gothic, recurred on the CW’s Jane the Virgin and appeared in Joachim Trier’s Louder than Bombs. She is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and ICM Partners. Fernandez just wrapped the indie Green Dolphin, executive produced by Keanu Reeves. Fernandez, who also recently had recurring roles on USA’s Falling Water and Netflix’s Gypsy, is repped by Untitled Entertainment.