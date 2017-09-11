EXCLUSIVE: Jill Gordon has joined Amazon’s flagship comedy-drama series Transparent as executive producer/showrunner. She’ll succeed at the helm series creator Jill Soloway, who will continue to write, direct and executive produce Transparent.

As she steps down from day-to-day showrunner responsibilities, Soloway will focus on the other projects she has in the works under her overall deal at Amazon Studios, which recently was extended for three more years. Soloway is co-creator/executive producer of the Amazon comedy I Love Dick, which is awaiting word on second-season renewal, and has a project in consideration for a pilot pickup.

Gordon will assume day-to-day showrunner responsibilities on Transparent starting with its fifth season, which was greenlighhted last month for a 2018 production start date and premiere on Prime. Season 4 premieres September 22.

Gordon created/executive produced the NBC medical drama Heartbeat. Her TV series credits also include 90210, My So-Called Life, The Wonder Years and Doogie Howser, M.D. She is repped by CAA.

Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor and Soloway have won back-to-back lead actor in a comedy series and director in a comedy series Emmys, respectively, and the show received five Emmy noms for this year’s awards including another for Tambor and supporting actress noms for Judith Light and Kathryn Hahn.