Murder clearly trends, seems to be the lesson, or one of them, of Tragedy Girls, director Tyler MacIntyre’s bloody spin on the horror-comedy teen. Think Heathers, with butcher knives.

Tragedy Girls stars Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool) and Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse) as the titular psychopaths, with Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) and Craig Robinson (This Is The End) also appearing (Robinson also is a producer).

The logline: Best friends Sadie and McKayla are on a mission to boost their social media fandom as amateur crime reporters hot on the trail of a deranged local serial killer. After they manage to capture the killer and secretly hold him hostage, they realize the best way to get scoops on future victims would be to murder people themselves. As their social media become an overnight sensation and panic grips their small town, can their friendship survive the strain of national stardom? Will they get caught? Will their accounts get verified?

MacIntyre directs from his screenplay with Chris Lee Hill, based on an original screenplay by Justin Olson.

Gunpowder & Sky releases Tragedy Girls October 20, just in time for Halloween. Check out the trailer above.