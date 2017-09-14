The new Trading Spaces will have some familiar faces — and some folks in new places. TLC said today that the upcoming revival of its signature 2000s reality competition show will bring back veterans Genevieve Gorder, Carter Oosterhouse, Ty Pennington, Hildi Santo-Thomas, Doug Wilson, Vern Yip and previously announced host Paige Davis. Check out a “we’re getting the band back together” promo below.

TLC

Newcomers to the home-makeover competition series, which is returning in the spring after nearly a decade, are Joanie Dods, John Gidding, Kahi Lee, Laurie Smith, Sabrino Soto and Brett Tudor. “With a combined over 30 years of experience between them, this lineup is well-equipped to help homeowners tackle their ambitious redesign projects,” the Discovery Communications-owned cable net said today.

Logline for the new Trading Spaces: The design team’s creativity and skill will be put to the test to help neighbors redecorate a room in each other’s home. While utilizing a small renovation budget and a large amount of imagination, the designers and homeowners work together to complete the makeover for each of the rooms. Transforming a room with a limited budget can be a tricky task, but these designers are excited to dive right in and exercise their creative muscles. They can barely wait to see the spaces and come up with new, fresh ideas.

Originally airing from 2000-08 on TLC and spawning multiple spinoffs, Trading Spaces is produced by Authentic Entertainment, a unit of Endemol Shine North America. It’s based on the Endemol Shine UK format Changing Rooms, which aired on BBC from 1996-2004.

Here’s the new promo video for Trading Spaces: