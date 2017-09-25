HBO never announced a formal Season 2 pickup for Tracey Ullman’s Show, but today the premium network gave it a premiere date. The sophomore run of the Emmy-nominated sketch comedy series will bow at 11 PM October 20.

Veteran comic Tracey Ullman plays an array of famous faces and everyday people on the show, which looks at modern life on the British side of the pond. In the new season, she uses her signature brand of sharp satire to shape-shift into a range of public figures and offbeat original characters. Ulmman will reprise her characterizations of Dames Judi Dench and Maggie Smith, Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and introduces her takes on new Murdoch family member Jerry Hall and pop singer Adele.

Hard to believe it’s been 30 years since Ullman arrived on the U.S. TV landscape with The Tracey Ullman Show, which was Fox’s second primetime series and launched The Simpsons. The show aired 81 episodes over four seasons and amassed a slew of Emmys. The freshman season of Tracey Ullman’s Show was up for an Emmy last week but lost to Saturday Night Live.

Ullman and Gareth Edwards executive produce Tracey Ullman’s Show, and Caroline Norris is the producer.