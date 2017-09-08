WME has signed Australian writer, director and producer Gerard Lee.

Lee is co-creator/executive producer of the acclaimed SundanceTV limited series Top Of the Lake starring Elisabeth Moss, which earned eight Emmy nominations in 2013. Its second installment, Top of the Lake: China Girl, starring Moss and Nicole Kidman, premieres this Sunday.

It will be a busy weekend for Lee who also has the feature Breath premiering at the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday. Lee adapted Tim Winton’s novel of the same name to the big screen for director Simon Baker, who also stars in the movie. Lee is currently adapting Peter Carey’s novel Theft, as a limited series.