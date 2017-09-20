Oscar winner Alicia Vikander swaps her fancy, ornate costumes from The Danish Girl and Tulip Fever for the military pants and tank top of British archaeologist-adventurer Lara Croft in the new action-packed trailer for MGM/Warner Bros.’ reboot of Tomb Raider.

The trailer certainly has its fair share of action, mimicking the adventure and excitement from the video game. We see glimpses of Vikander’s co-stars Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, and Oscar nominee Kristin Scott Thomas. But what is really stunning is how much it looks like the video game — from the death-defying drops to the bow and arrow fisticuffs, it feels as if you are holding a game controller in your hand.

Based on the 21-year old video game franchise, the reboot is an origin story for the heroine. The story follows Lara, a daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was a teen, Now 21 years old with no real focus or purpose, she’s a bike courier, barely making rent and rarely making it to her own college classes. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father’s global empire. More than that, she rejects the idea that he is gone and is driven to solve his mysterious death.

Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad’s last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan — but her mission will not be an easy one. Against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit, she must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown.

Vikander takes the Raider baton from Angelina Jolie who portrayed Laura Croft in the 2001 adaptation of Tomb Raider and then in the 2003 sequel The Cradle of Life. Roar Uthaug directed from a script by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Alastair Siddons. Tomb Raider will open in theaters on March 16, 2018.