Tom Cruise’s latest movie American Made made $960K last night in previews at 2,455 theaters which is one of his lowest Thursday nights in recent history.

Just to look. Paramount’s Jack Reacher: Never Go Back last fall made $1.33M at 2,850 on its Thursday (opening day $8.8M, $22.8M weekend), Doug Liman’s (who also helmed American Made) Edge of Tomorrow made $1.8M and Oblivion hooked $1.1M in midnight shows. Heck, even Cruise’s disaster The Mummy did better at $2.66M back in June.

American Made boasts fantastic reviews at 86% certified fresh — higher than The Mummy (16% Rotten) and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (37% Rotten) — but it’s only expected to bring in a three-day that’s in the mid to high teens, a figure that’s around such recent Cruise pics as Rock of Ages (a bomb for him at $14.4M domestic opening, $75M cost and $59.4M global take) and Jack Reacher, which benefited from 2012 holiday play ($15.2M opening, $80M domestic, $218.3M global, $60M production cost). The hope here by Universal is that people find film, which reviewers have been extolling as one of Cruise’s best. The actor due to his schedule with Mission: Impossible 6 and an injury from that film did not embark on his standard worldwide premiere press tour.

Directed by Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman, American Made follows the wild ride of Barry Seal, a TWA pilot turned CIA arms runner for the Contras and drug runner for the Medellin Cartel.

Cross Creek backed this Cruise pic 100% with Universal distributing domestic for a fee, and buying foreign, the latter which has racked up over $60M. We hear the production cost is around $80M gross, and net at $60M. Already, American Made has made north of $60M abroad, having been in release since Sept. 10.

20th Century Fox

20th Century Fox/MARV’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle will remain the cool guys at the B.O., expected to hold No. 1 with a three-day around $20M. In its first week, Kingsman: Golden Circle has jotted down $49.7M which is nickels and cents above its first chapter’s $49.58M. Yesterday, the Matthew Vaughn-directed movie made $2M.

Sony

New Line/Warner Bros.’ It is also expected to hold strong with a third weekend around $15M in its third sesh. By Sunday, It should be close to $289M; there’s no question this movie is headed to $300M. The Stephen King movie is still the horror film to see, and all other genre pics are getting mowed over by it including mother!, last weekend’s Friend Request and this weekend’s Cross Creek/Sony film Flatliners which did not hold previews last night, and is only expected to gross in the mid-to-high single digits at 2,552 venues. Boo! There’s still no score on Rotten Tomatoes and word is Sony didn’t show this movie to the press. That’s how bad this movie is suppose to me. Reportedly Flatliners cost $20M before P&A.

Fox Searchlight’s The Battle of the Sexes is busting wide from 21 locations to 1,213 sites and a three-day in the $4M-$5M range would be ideal. That’s where Searchlight’s Reese Witherspoon awards contender Wild was at that break ($4.1M).

