BBC One is prepping for Grandpa’s Great Escape, starring BAFTA and Berlin Silver Bear winner, and Oscar nominee, Tom Courtenay alongside Kit Connor and Jennifer Saunders. Based on the children’s book by Little Britain’s David Walliams, it will air at Christmas. It tells the tale of Grandpa, a World War II flying ace, who now suffers from Alzheimer’s. When his family can no longer look after him, he’s moved to Twilight Towers, run by Miss Dandy. But it soon becomes clear she is in it for her own ulterior motives and it’s up to Grandpa and his grandson Jack to make a daring escape. Also in the cast are Samantha Spiro and Walliams who has sold 20M children’s books. This is his fifth. Grandpa’s Great Escape is a King Bert Production for BBC One.

BBC

Amazon/BBC Two’s Good Omens has added cast to join David Tennant and Michael Sheen. The adaptation of the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel began shooting this week in London with Sam Taylor Buck, Amma Ris, Ilan Galkoff, Alfie Taylor, Daniel Mays and Sherlock’s Sian Brooke joining. Set in 2018, Good Omens kicks off as the Apocalypse nears and Final Judgment is set to descend upon humanity. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan — except that Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon, are not looking forward to the coming war, and someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist. The series launches globally on Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories in 2019 including in the UK, where it will also air on BBC Two.

Deutsch Telekom

Deutsche Telekom has ordered its first original series for its new streaming platform, EntertainTV. Germanized is a 10-part half-hour comedy series that stars Christoph Maria Herbst (Stromberg) and Roxane Duran (The White Ribbon). Coproduced by Bavaria Fernsehproduktion and Newen Group’s Telfrance, the culture-clash series begins shooting in spring 2018 in France for a premiere later in the year. It sees a French coastal village in the Basque region hoping the relocation of a German company and all of its employees can save the town from bankruptcy. Franck Magnier and Alexandre Charlot (Les Guignols, Bienvenue Chez Les Ch’tis) are the French co-creators and head writers of Germanized, working alongside co-creator and writer Thomas Rogel, who writes the ZDF political satire Heute Show; and Stromberg producer, Peter Güde.