EXCLUSIVE: Friday Night Lights alumna Minka Kelly has been tapped to play Dove opposite Alan Ritchson’s Hawk in the new live-action series Titans, from Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter and Warner Bros TV, which is slated to premiere in 2018 as part of the inaugural slate of a new DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service.

Kelly’s Dove, aka Dawn Granger, is one half of the crime-fighting, vigilante duo and romantic couple Dove and Hawk. Dove is strategic, defensive and lithe — the opposite of Hawk, an aggressive, offensive bruiser. Both Kelly and Ritchson will be recurring, with an option to become regulars in Season 2. I hear the producers also are exploring a potential Hawk and Dove spinoff series down the road, which would be headlined by the duo.

Written by Goldsman, DC Entertainment’s Johns and Berlanti, Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire (Anna Diop), Raven (Teagan Croft) and others.

Kelly, known for her role as Lyla Garrity on Friday Night Lights, recently did an arc on Jane the Virgin. She also had recurring roles on Parenthood and The Path, on which she reunited with her FNL executive producer Jason Katims. She is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.