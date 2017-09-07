EXCLUSIVE: Alan Ritchson is set as Hawk in the new live-action series Titans, from Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter and Warner Bros TV, which is slated to premiere in 2018 as part of the inaugural slate of a new DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service.

Ritchson will play Hawk (aka Hank Hall), one-half of the crime-fighting, vigilante and romantic couple of Hawk and Dove. The perfect example of opposites attract, Hawk is an aggressive, offensive bruiser while Dove is strategic, defensive and lithe. The role is recurring, with an option to become a regular in Season 2. I hear the producers also are exploring a potential Hawk and Dove spinoff series down the road.

Written by Goldsman, DC Entertainment’s Johns and Berlanti, Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire (Anna Diop), Raven (Teagan Croft) and others.

This marks Ritchson’s return to the WBTV/DC universe. He recurred as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman on the long-running WB/CW drama series Smallville. Ritchson recently starred in Syfy’s Blood Drive and played the lead in Blue Mountain State. His feature credits include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. He is repped by Its UTA, Dan Spilo at Industry Entertainment, and attorney Dan Fox