EXCLUSIVE: Zak Olkewicz has been tapped to adapt the Wesley Chu sci fi novel Time Salvager for Paramount. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing.

Olkewicz is currently adapting the R.L. Stine novel series Fear Street for Fox and Chernin Entertainment, with Leigh Janiak just coming on board to direct. Also at Fox, Olkewicz’s adaptation of the graphic novel Malignant got Stranger Things helmer director Becca Thomas to come aboard with James Wan and Boom! Studios producing.

Olkewicz is represented by ICM Partners, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.