EXCLUSIVE: Zak Olkewicz has been tapped to adapt the Wesley Chu sci fi novel Time Salvager for Paramount. Michael Bay is attached to direct, with his Transformers compatriots Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian producing.

REX/Shutterstock/Tor Books

The story takes place in a resource-depleted future, and follows a veteran Chronman, sent back in time to salvage resources from disasters without altering the timeline. On what should be his final mission to the past, against his training and in violation of the Chronmen’s highest law, he brings a scientist back to the future with him – saving her life, but turning them both into fugitives.

Olkewicz is currently adapting the R.L. Stine novel series Fear Street for Fox and Chernin Entertainment, with Leigh Janiak just coming on board to direct. Also at Fox, Olkewicz’s adaptation of the graphic novel Malignant got Stranger Things helmer director Becca Thomas to come aboard with James Wan and Boom! Studios producing.

