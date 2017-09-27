Tim Allen says he still has no idea why ABC “did what they did” in canceling his popular Last Man Standing sitcom, but suggests “There’s nothing more dangerous right now than a likable conservative.”

Allen, speaking to Norm Macdonald on the latter’s podcast yesterday, said the cancelation of his show last May “was handled very badly.”

“I have no idea why they did what they did,” he said. And, he adds, his show would have made a good lead-in for the upcoming Roseanne revival.

Allen compares his Mike Baxter character to Archie Bunker in their boundary-pushing ways, but concedes that Carroll O’Connor was nothing like that All in the Family character. “I’m a version” of Baxter, Allen said.

Says Macdonald about All in the Family, “Archie Bunker to me was by far the most likable. The funny guy is the guy you’re going to go to.”

Later in the long interview, Allen returns, in a way, to the topic of political correctness, noting that when he did the Santa Claus movies, they used children actors, not “human beings that don’t grow to big height,” then launches into a short bit about whether to use the words “midgets, height challenged,” etc. Finally he settles on “Game of Thrones dude size.”

ABC Entertainment chief Channing Dungey said at TCA this summer that Allen’s politics had “absolutely nothing to do with” the cancellation of Last Man Standing. Dungey’s explanation for the cancellation is that Last Man Standing “came up to the end” of its pact and the network “unfortunately was not able to create room for it” on the schedule, which she called “disappointing.”

Allen’s comments about Last Man Standing come at about the 34:55 mark on the video above.