Aviron Pictures has acquired U.S. and Canadian distribution rights to Three Seconds, the action thriller based on the bestselling Swedish novel by Anders Roslund and Börge Hellström that stars Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Clive Owen, Common and Ana de Armas. Aviron made the preemptive deal ahead of the Toronto Film Festival where the just-finished pic will be on offer.

The movie, from Thunder Road Pictures, is produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee alongside The Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey, Robert Jones, Mark Lane and James Harris and

Ollie Madden. Thunder Road’s Jonathan Fuhrman and Magnolia Entertainment’s Shelley Browning are executive producers. The Fyzz Facility also financed the film, and Bloom is handling international sales at Toronto, where Aviron will be looking for more deals.

Directed by Andrea Di Stefano (Escobar: Paradise Lost) from a script by Matt Cook (with revisions by Rowan Joffé and Alex Garland and current revisions by Di Stefano), the pic follows reformed criminal and former special ops soldier Pete Hoffman (Kinnaman) who, in order to free himself from jail and return to his wife (de Armas) and daughter, has been working undercover for crooked FBI handlers (Pike, Common and Owen) to infiltrate the Polish mob’s drug trade in New York. In a final step towards freedom, Hoffman must return to the one place he’s fought so hard to leave, Bale Hill Prison, where his mission becomes a race against time when a drug deal goes wrong and threatens to identify him as a mole.

The Fyzz Facility produced and financed this year’s indie hit 47 Meters Down starring Mandy Moore, for which Aviron handled domestic theatrical marketing for Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures.

Aviron’s acquisitions head Jason Resnick brokered the Three Seconds deal.