EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Thomas Mann, the up and coming actor who popped in starring roles in Project X and Me and Earl and The Dying Girl. He has also co-starred in Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, Beautiful Creatures and most recently the Jordan Vogt-Roberts-directed Kong: Skull Island.

Mann will next be seen starring in the Nicole Holofcener-directed The Land Of Steady Habits. The actor took meetings with the majors and chose UTA. He continues to be managed by Industry Entertainment’s Michael Hepburn.