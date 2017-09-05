Thomas Haden Church (HBO’s Divorce), Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story), Alice Eve (She’s Out of My League) are set to topline comedy thriller Green Olds, which Max Mayer (As Cool as I Am) is directing from a screenplay by Dallas Mitchell Brennan. Myriad Pictures is on bored to handle international sales and will present the project to buyers at the Toronto Film Festival, which kicks off this week, while CAA will manage domestic sales.

The story follows Oscar (Wittrock) who, after hitching a ride with Hal (Church), finds himself caught between Hal and his sexy wife Jessie (Eve) in a passionate and twisted relationship game, played out on the road against the stark landscape of the American Southwest.

Producers are Dallas Brennan, Chris Gilligan and Rabinder Sira from Wild Invention Pictures along with George Parra (Silver Linings Playbook), and Monolith Pictures’ Michael Goodin (Freedom). Myriad Pictures Kirk D’Amico and PalmStar Media’s Josh Monkarsh will serve as executive producers. The film is financed by execu producers Gregory Shockro of GPS Film Partners and Porter Farrell of Turnpike Pictures.

Production slated to commence this fall in New Mexico.

The deal was negotiated by Myriad’s Kevin Forester and Audrey Delaney with Robert L. Seigel representing the filmmakers.