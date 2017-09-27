Spoiler Alert: This story contains details about the Season 2 premiere of This Is Us.
All those This is Us fans clinging to the idea that Jack might not actually die–you may now officially abandon all hope. In Tuesday night’s Season 2 premiere episode, entitled My Father’s Advice, we finally see solid proof of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia)’s demise. First there was his confession to wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) that he was an alcoholic, then we saw his personal effects in a plastic police-issue bag. Next came his crying children, and then, finally, the ruined burned-out shell of their home with his wife shrieking beside it. So, we can safely conclude that Jack’s tragic (and certain) death will be the subject of this second season.
Following a screening of the episode in Hollywood on Tuesday, the cast gathered for a panel discussion. Asked how they felt, since this had been the first time watching the crucial burned-house scene, Ventimiglia wryly commented, “We didn’t actually see the house on fire.”
Moore added, “That’s not the full story, that’s just a piece of the puzzle…we have 18 episodes.”
The only way to know where Fogelman is taking this story is to keep watching as the unexpected continues to unfold. As he said, the next episode will also be surprising. We’ll see more than just the taste of Chrissy Metz’s singing we got in the premiere. “She’s the real deal” he said of her performance.
Fogelman also promised Kevin (Justin Hartley) has some twists and turns coming up this season. “Kevin’s storyline is not going to go exactly where you’d expect it to go,” he said, “but he’s going to knock peoples socks off. It’s really interesting and really surprising and he’s crushing it.”
It also turns out one person especially enjoying the series is Fogelman’s father. Having hinted that his characters are inspired by real life, Fogelman said, “My 73 year-old Brooklyn-born father thinks he’s Milo. I just let him think it.”