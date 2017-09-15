UK Prime Minister Theresa May scolded President Donald Trump today for his tweet claiming Scotland Yard had the “sick and demented people” who perpetrated this morning’s train bombing in their “sights” and that the org “must be proactive” in the future.

Some grown adults interpreted Trump’s tweet as suggesting Scotland Yard should have seen this coming and could have prevented this morning’s blast, in which a home-made bomb injured 22 on a packed London commuter train.

British journalists report May and Trump spoke by phone, during which she reprimanded him for the reckless tweet. For the record, in a brief statement after the call, a Downing Street spokeswoman told media: “President Trump called the Prime Minister earlier today to offer his condolences over this morning’s cowardly attack in London.”

On camera, however, May said of Trump’s tweet: “I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation,” adding, “The police and security services ares working to discover full circumstances of this cowardly attack and to identify all those responsible.”

National security adviser H.R. McMaster got elected to mop up Trump’s mess, telling reporters this afternoon POTUS had been speaking broadly about Scotland Yard.

“For years, Scotland Yard has been a leader, as our FBI has been a leader,” McMaster said, conciliatorily. “So, I think if there was a terrorist attack here, god forbid, that we would say that they were in the sights of the FBI,” McMaster said. “So I think he didn’t mean anything beyond that.”