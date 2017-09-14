EXCLUSIVE: Marvel’s Luke Cage actor Theo Rossi has been tapped as the lead in Verdi Productions’ (Silence, Bleed For This) upcoming crime drama Vault, with Tom DeNucci attached to direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with B. Dolan.

Inspired by true events, the film follows a group of small time criminals, who in 1975 attempt to pull off the biggest heist in American history, stealing more than $30 million from the mafia in the smallest state in the union, Rhode Island.

Production is slated to begin in April 2018 with filming in Rhode Island. Chad and Michelle Verdi are producing with Nick Koskoff and Matthew Weiss. Nicholas Carmona, Dawn Vanzant and Tanja Lynch are executive producing.

Rossi most recently starred in Universal/Blumhouse’s Lowriders and is set to reprise his role in season two of Luke Cage on Netflix. Repped by CAA and Management 360, the Sons of Anarchy alum will next be seen in Eric Bress’ thriller Ghosts of War.