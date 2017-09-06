The Orchard has just released the trailer for Thelma, the psychological thriller from Joachim Trier that yesterday was selected by Norway to be its submission for the foreign-language Oscar race. The pic starring Eili Harboe is having its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival that begins this week. It hits Fantastic Fest and the New York Film Festival before landing in theaters November 10.

The Orchard

Harboe plays Thelma, a shy young student who has just left her religious family in a small town to study at a university in Oslo. After she experiences a violent, unexpected seizure, she finds herself intensely drawn toward Anja, a beautiful young student who reciprocates. Thelma becomes increasingly overwhelmed by her intense feelings for Anja while having even more extreme seizures; it becomes clearer that the seizures are a symptom of inexplicable, often dangerous, supernatural abilities, and she is confronted with tragic secrets of her past, and the terrifying implications of her powers.

Trier (Cannes’ Louder Than Bombs) wrote the script with Eskil Vogt, and Okay Kaya, Henrik Rafaelsen and Ellen Dorrit Petersen co-star.

Check out the trailer above.