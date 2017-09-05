Joachim Trier’s Thelma, which will have its international premiere at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival, is Norway’s official submission for the Oscar Foreign Language race. The supernatural thriller will also hit the New York Film Festival before The Orchard bows it in U.S. theaters November 10.
The pic stars Eili Harboe as Thelma, a young student in Oslo. When she is drawn to another woman, she is overwhelmed by emotions she does not dare acknowledge — and frightening and inexplicable powers are forcing themselves into the open. Trier co-wrote with frequent collaborator Eskil Vogt. Thomas Robsahm for Oslo’s Motlys is producer, and Paris-based Memento Films International is handling international sales.
Oscar nominations will be announced January 23.
2017 Foreign Language Film Oscar Submissions
- Azerbaijan – Pomegranate Orchard – Ilgar Najaf
- Belgium – Racer And The Jailbird (Le Fidèle) – Michaël R Roskam
- Bosnia and Herzegovina – Men Don’t Cry – Alena Drljevića
- Croatia – Quit Staring At My Plate – Hana Jušić
- Dominican Republic – Woodpeckers – José Maria Cabral
- Finland – Tom Of Finland – Dome Karukoski
- Georgia – Scary Mother – Ana Urushadze
- Germany – In The Fade – Fatih Akin
- Hungary – On Body And Soul – Ildikó Enyedi
- Iraq – The Dark Wind – Hussein Hussan
- Latvia – The Chronicles Of Melanie – Viestur Kairish
- Nepal – Seto Surya (White Sun) – Deepak Rauniyar
- Norway – Thelma – Joachim Trier
- Palestine – Wajib – Annemarie Jacir
- Serbia – Requiem For Mrs J – Bojan Vuletić
- South Korea – A Taxi Driver – Jang Hoon
- Sweden – The Square – Ruben Östlund
- Switzerland – The Divine Order – Petra Volpe
- Thailand – By The Time It Gets Dark – Anocha Suwichakornpong
- Turkey – Ayla: The Daughter of War – Ca Ulkay
