Joachim Trier’s Thelma, which will have its international premiere at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival, is Norway’s official submission for the Oscar Foreign Language race. The supernatural thriller will also hit the New York Film Festival before The Orchard bows it in U.S. theaters November 10.

The pic stars Eili Harboe as Thelma, a young student in Oslo. When she is drawn to another woman, she is overwhelmed by emotions she does not dare acknowledge — and frightening and inexplicable powers are forcing themselves into the open. Trier co-wrote with frequent collaborator Eskil Vogt. Thomas Robsahm for Oslo’s Motlys is producer, and Paris-based Memento Films International is handling international sales.

Oscar nominations will be announced January 23.

