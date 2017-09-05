Joachim Trier’s Thelma, which will have its international premiere at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival, is Norway’s official submission for the Oscar Foreign Language race. The supernatural thriller will also hit the New York Film Festival before The Orchard bows it in U.S. theaters November 10.

Related
Oscars: Hungary Hugs Berlin Winner 'On Body And Soul' As Foreign Language Entry

The pic stars Eili Harboe as Thelma, a young student in Oslo. When she is drawn to another woman, she is overwhelmed by emotions she does not dare acknowledge — and frightening and inexplicable powers are forcing themselves into the open. Trier co-wrote with frequent collaborator Eskil Vogt. Thomas Robsahm for Oslo’s Motlys is producer, and Paris-based Memento Films International is handling international sales.

Oscar nominations will be announced January 23.

2017 Foreign Language Film Oscar Submissions

  • AzerbaijanPomegranate Orchard – Ilgar Najaf
  • BelgiumRacer And The Jailbird (Le Fidèle) – Michaël R Roskam
  • Bosnia and HerzegovinaMen Don’t Cry – Alena Drljevića
  • CroatiaQuit Staring At My Plate – Hana Jušić
  • Dominican RepublicWoodpeckers – José Maria Cabral
  • FinlandTom Of Finland – Dome Karukoski
  • GeorgiaScary Mother – Ana Urushadze
  • GermanyIn The Fade – Fatih Akin
  • HungaryOn Body And Soul – Ildikó Enyedi
  • IraqThe Dark Wind – Hussein Hussan
  • LatviaThe Chronicles Of Melanie – Viestur Kairish
  • NepalSeto Surya (White Sun) – Deepak Rauniyar
  • NorwayThelma – Joachim Trier
  • PalestineWajib – Annemarie Jacir
  • SerbiaRequiem For Mrs J – Bojan Vuletić
  • South KoreaA Taxi Driver – Jang Hoon
  • SwedenThe Square – Ruben Östlund
  • SwitzerlandThe Divine Order – Petra Volpe
  • ThailandBy The Time It Gets Dark – Anocha Suwichakornpong
  • TurkeyAyla: The Daughter of War – Ca Ulkay