Who would have thought that Colin Kaepernick’s gesture of taking a knee would start a “woke” movement to protest injustice (and not the flag as many people think)? As we have seen, NFL, MLB, and even tennis players have been taking a knee during the national anthem, but the gesture has also spread to the entertainment world. Gillian Anderson took a break from her paranormal activities on the set of The X-Files to post a pic of her and her co-star David Duchovny taking a knee and linking arms while on the set of their show.

With the simple caption “#TheXFiles #TakeAKnee,” the two stars showed support of the numerous NFL teams that have either kneeled, linked arms or even both in the past couple of days despite Donald Trump’s numerous criticisms.

Over the weekend, Stevie Wonder took a knee before performing at the Global Citizen Festival saying, “It is only through life we can make life happen through ourselves and each other.” He added, “Our global brothers and sisters, I didn’t come here to preach, but I’m telling you, our spirits must be in the right place all the time.” Pharrell Williams took a cue from the musical legend and kneeled during his performance at the “Concert For Charlottesville” benefit saying, “If I want to get on my knees right now for the people in my city…for the people in my state — that’s what that flag is for.”