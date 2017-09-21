Today Gillian Anderson tweeted out a behind-the-scenes photo of David Duchovny, writer/director Darin Morgan and actor Brian Huskey on the set of season 11 of The X-Files.

Fox insiders confirmed to Deadline that Huskey will guest star as the character of Reggie. The next season of the show is rumored to feature Mulder and Scully’s son, and will run 10 episodes.

Emmy nominee Huskey has recently starred as Richard Shenk / Richard Schultz on TBS’s People of Earth, HBO’s Veep as persnickety White House correspondent Leon West, and Comedy Central’s Another Period as Victor Schmemmerhorn-Fish V. His films credits include Neighbors 1 & 2, This Is The End, and Warner Bros.’ upcoming Owen Wilson-Ed Helms comedy Father Figures (aka Bastards) opening Dec. 22. Huskey is also the star and co-writer of the feature comedy A Better You directed by two-time Veep Emmy nominee Matt Walsh. Huskey also starred and co-created the Adult Swim TV special Mr. Neighbor’s House, which was named by the New York Times as one of the best TV shows of 2016 . Huskey is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.