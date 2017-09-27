Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all North American rights to Björn Runge’s The Wife, the Glenn Close starrer that premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to strong reviews for the actress.

Adapted by Jane Anderson from the Meg Wolitzer novel, The Wife also stars Jonathan Pryce, Christian Slater, Max Irons, Harry Lloyd and Annie Starke.

Close plays Joan Castleman, the devoted wife of charismatic literary star Joe (Pryce). Ignoring his infidelities, Joan finally reaches her breaking point on eve of Joe’s Nobel Prize for Literature.

“As a director, it’s been a true privilege to work with these gifted actors to make the script come alive in the absolute best way,” said Runge. “Sony Pictures Classics is the perfect partner to distribute The Wife to audiences in North America,”

SPC called the film “an emotional powerhouse of an experience featuring career-best performances by Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce.” Said producer Claudia Bluemhuber: “The filmmaking team is thrilled that Sony Pictures Classics has come on board to share this important film with audiences and we can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The Wife is produced by Silver Reel’s Claudia Bluemhuber, Rosalie Swedlin for Anonymous Content, Meta Film’s Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen, Piers Tempest and Jo Bamford for Tempo Productions and co-produced by Spark Film & TV’s Piodor Gustafsson.

The deal was negotiated between Sony Pictures Classics and CAA and WME Global. Embankment Films handles International rights.