The Weinstein Company is partnering with Lollipop Theater Network, an organization dedicated to bringing the magic of current movies to children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses, to kick off a multi-screening series of Leap! in hospitals across the Los Angeles area.

The Éric Summer and Éric Warin-directed animated film, which follows 11-year-old orphan Félicie (Elle Fanning), who dreams of becoming a dancer in Paris, and her best friend Victor (Nat Wolff), who aspires to become a famous inventor, had its first screening last Friday at the UCLA Medical Center Santa Monica. It will continue to five other hospitals through the end of the month, including LAC+USC Medical Center, CHOC Children’s Hospital, Mattel Children’s Hospital UCLA, Kaiser Los Angeles Medical Center, and Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

“Lollipop Theater Network does such amazing work for kids who are fighting illnesses our children should never be touched by,” said Harvey Weinstein, TWC Co-Chairman. “They are champions and we could not be prouder to bring this charming and enchanting story about never giving up on your dreams and help them experience the magic of the movies.”

Founded in 2001, Lollipop Theater’s mission is to put children first, offering its program to kids ages 2-20 confined in hospitals nationwide. The organization has a nearly 15-year relationship with TWC, working on various projects like the screening series for TWC-Dimension’s Spy Kid and a toy drive with Glenn Close at the premiere of the animated pic Hoodwinked.

“This program’s impact is utterly indescribable. At its heart, it’s an opportunity for kids to experience a momentary escape that we hope ultimately inspires them, giving them the strength to keep fighting.” said Lollipop Theater Network Executive Director and Co-Founder Evelyn Iocolano. “We’re so excited to welcome The Weinstein Company’s delightfully inspiring film Leap! into the Lollipop family.”