The kids are alright, according to The Voice producer Audrey Morrison, who acknowledged them in her acceptance speech for the show’s victory in the Reality Competition Series category at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

The show, which had eight Emmy nominations this year and 38 lifetime, has won the category three out of the past four years.

The Voice uses a semi-rotating cast of music stars critiquing and mentoring rising young singers. Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are the show stalwarts, with Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, Shakira and Usher putting in time at various points, among other artists.

Morrison said she accepted the award on behalf of The Voice family. “When I say family, I really mean it. The gorgeous people behind me…or the countless kids that come, the artists that share their voices, our coaches – they work so hard and help those kids grow as singers and artists. We really, really are a family and it’s the fun, the heart, and the love that we all have that somehow translates onto the screen.” She also thanked the show’s “loyal fans. We love you.”

Other nominees in the category included RuPaul’s Drag Race; The Amazing Race; Top Chef; American Ninja Warrior; and Project Runway.

The Voice is produced by NBC, MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

John De Mol, Mark Burnett, Morrissey, Jay Bienstock, Lee Metzger, and Chad Hines executive produce.