EXCLUSIVE: The CW and More/Medavoy are developing a one-hour series based on the critically acclaimed, irreverent novel The Viagra Diaries. The theme of the book is the raucous exploration of love, romance, sexism, and the search for happiness at any age in a modern/digital time. The project’s executive producers are Erwin More and Brian Medavoy (American High, Just Shoot Me). Alan Nevins and Suzy Unger are also on board to produce.

The book, written by author and activist Barbara Rose Brooker, had at one time been in development at HBO as a half-hour series with Goldie Hawn and Sex And The City‘s Darren Star with a different set of producers. It didn’t pan out after Hawn dropped out, even though it got the attention of director Paul Feig.

The book centers on a woman who, after her husband has a mid-life crisis at 65 and leaves her, struggles with being single for the first time in 35 years. The subject matter includes dating and sex after a certain age and offers one of the few roles for females over 55.

More/Medavoy’s development slate includes projects at Warner Bros, A&E Studios, and Lincoln Square/ABC.