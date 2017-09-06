Magnolia Pictures’ newly released trailer for Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winning film The Square is a clear reminder of why art is open to interpretation. Starring Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss, Terry Notary and Dominic West, the satirical drama, set in the art world, is about a sense of community, moral courage and the affluent person’s need for egocentricity.

The story centers on Christian, a respected curator of a contemporary art museum, whose next show, “The Square”, invites passersby to altruism, reminding them of their role as responsible fellow human beings. But sometimes, it is difficult to live up to your own ideals: Christian’s foolish response to the theft of his phone drags him into shameful situations. Meanwhile, the museum’s PR agency has created an unexpected campaign, which sends Christian, as well as the museum, into an existential crisis.

The film was just named Sweden’s official pick for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar race. It will screen at the Toronto and New York film festivals, followed by a limited theatrical release October 27 via Magnolia Pictures.