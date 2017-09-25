The Live+3 numbers are in and USA Network’s The Sinner has ended its first season on top. The September 20 season finale drew 4.7 million viewers and 1.990 million of them in the adults 18-49 demographic, 2.225 million in 25-54, claiming the #1 spot on cable for the night in 18-49, 25-54 and total viewers.

It was a strong finish for the Jessica Biel-starring and executive produced series, whose ratings steadily grew throughout its eight-season run. The mystery drama also was well received by critics, triggering conversations about a potential second installment even before the finale.

Because of the nature of the The Sinner, which told a self-contained story, the series does not naturally land itself to multiple seasons but discussions have been ongoing, with the network and producers exploring scenarios for a followup installment that could involve character(s) from the first season, including Bill Pullman’s Detective Harry Ambrose and, in some capacity, Beal’s Cora Tannetti. The hope is that The Sinner would continue.

Overall, season one of The Sinner averaged 1.561 million adults 18-49, 1.797 million adults 25-54 and 3.848 million total viewers, ranking as the #1 new cable series of the year in those demos.

The Sinner, from Universal Cable Prods., follows a young mother (Biel) who, when out with her husband (Christopher Abbott) and son, commits a startling act of violence and to her horror has no idea why. A detective (Bill Pullman) finds himself obsessed with uncovering the woman’s buried motive, which launches an inverted and utterly surprising crime thriller whose driving force is not the “who” or the “what” — but the “why.”