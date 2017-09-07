The Flash‘s Violett Beane is set for a key recurring role on new Fox medical drama series The Resident.

Written by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, directed by Phillip Noyce and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua, The Resident centers on a tough, brilliant senior resident who guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.

Beane will play Lily, a cancer patient under the care of Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal). Abandoned by her fiancé and far from home, the hospital staff is protective of Lily and becomes emotionally involved in her outcome. The course of her treatment by famous oncologist, Dr. Lane Hunter (Melina Kanakaredes) is a crucial key to the thriller arc of the season.

Beane is best known for her role as Jesse Quick on the CW’s The Flash and will be seen in a starring role in Blumhouse Productions’ feature Truth or Dare. She’s repped by The Kohner Agency, Velocity Entertainment Partners and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.