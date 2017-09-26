Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies) has been tapped as a new series regular on the upcoming Fox medical drama series The Resident. She will play the hospital’s tough and pragmatic CEO Claire Thorpe.

That was the role Tyrant star Moran Atias was tapped for last month in a recasting (it was played in the pilot by Valerie Cruz). Instead, the producers opted to go with Atias for a new series regular character that will be introduced after the pilot, with Dungey cast as Claire.

“We were struggling to find the right actress to play our savvy, elegant head of marketing at Chastain Park Memorial and realized the perfect fit was Moran Atias. The problem was we had just cast her as the CEO of the hospital. So after a creative conversation with Moran, she was just as excited about this new role as we were,” said The Resident executive producer/showrunner Todd Harthan. “Merrin Dungey will play hospital CEO Claire Thorpe, a tough, pragmatic businesswoman, not a physician, solely focused on the financial health of the hospital she oversees. She plays a reimagined version of the character played in the pilot by Valerie Cruz.”

Written by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, directed by Phillip Noyce and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua, The Resident centers on a tough, brilliant senior resident who guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.

In addition to Atias, Dungey joins The Resident cast members Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Emily VanCamp and Shaunette Wilson.

Dungey is coming off a major recurring role on HBO’s Emmy-winning limited series Big Little Lies. Her series credits also include ABC’s Conviction and Alias. She is repped by Gersh, Dan Spilo at Industry Entertainment, and Tyerman Wertheimer.